Video: Patriots' Bill Belichick Compares Cam Newton to Lacrosse Star Myles Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered his first public comments about Cam Newton playing for his team during a Premier Lacrosse League game.

Naturally.

As Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston shared, Belichick joined the NBC Sports' broadcast of Saturday's PLL Game between the Whipsnakes and Redwoods and compared Newton to Redwoods star Myles Jones:

"Cam Newton looks like Myles Jones to me. He's fast. He's big. He'd be a tough guy to match up against. He could run by them.

"He could run through those stick checks, and he'd have a tough—with the stick work—a tough overhand shot, so I think those tall, long guys really have a big advantage of being able to change the angle of their shots and still be able to run through some guys."

Hartwell pointed out there are some similarities between the two players, as Jones was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 Major League Lacrosse draft and is listed at 6'5" and 260 pounds. Newton was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft and checks in at 6'5" and 245 pounds.

Belichick is a known lacrosse fan and showed off some of his knowledge while talking about New England's newest quarterback.

The broadcasters were unable to get him to open up about any lingering injury concerns with the 2015 NFL MVP, but fans at least know which lacrosse player Newton plays like on Sundays.