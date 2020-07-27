Lou Williams Blasts Kendrick Perkins for Criticism on Twitter: 'Shut Up'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 132-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams—who will undergo a 10-day quarantine in Orlando and miss two games of the league restart after going to an Atlanta strip club during an excused absence to attend a funeral—did not take kindly to criticism from former NBA player and current ESPN pundit Kendrick Perkins

In short, Williams told Perkins to shut up:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

