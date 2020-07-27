Lou Williams Blasts Kendrick Perkins for Criticism on Twitter: 'Shut Up'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams—who will undergo a 10-day quarantine in Orlando and miss two games of the league restart after going to an Atlanta strip club during an excused absence to attend a funeral—did not take kindly to criticism from former NBA player and current ESPN pundit Kendrick Perkins.

In short, Williams told Perkins to shut up:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

