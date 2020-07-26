Report: Patrick Beverley Rejoins Clippers in NBA Bubble After Family Emergency

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 27, 2020

Los Angeles Clipper's Patrick Beverley (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March, 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is reportedly back with the team in Orlando, Florida, after leaving the NBA bubble July 21 to tend to a family emergency.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the veteran had rejoined the Clippers on Sunday.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

