Report: Patrick Beverley Rejoins Clippers in NBA Bubble After Family Emergency

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is reportedly back with the team in Orlando, Florida, after leaving the NBA bubble July 21 to tend to a family emergency.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the veteran had rejoined the Clippers on Sunday.

