Rangers' Corey Kluber Shut Down for 'Minimum of 4 Weeks' with Shoulder Injury

Texas Rangers pitcher Corey Kluber will be "shut down from throwing for a minimum of 4 weeks" after an MRI determined he had a grade 2 tear in his right shoulder, the team announced Monday.

He will be placed on the injured list Monday.

Kluber was pulled from his first start with the Rangers after just one inning Sunday. In his Texas debut, the two-time Cy Young winner struck out one and walked one against the Colorado Rockies before exiting with tightness in the back of his right shoulder.

The team wanted to further evaluate the 34-year-old before determining his status moving forward, but now it's clear he will miss more time.

Texas acquired Kluber from Cleveland in December for Delino DeShields and Emmanuel Clase, adding more depth to a rotation that features Mike Minor, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles.

As the Rangers seek their first postseason appearance since 2016, Kluber was thought to be one of the arms who powered them through the American League West.

That may still be the case going forward. He has one year left on his current contract before he hits free agency in 2022. Until then, he has to prove he's not only able to stay healthy going forward but also dominate enough to retain his top-of-the-rotation role.

Kluber missed most of 2019 with a right arm fracture and hasn't looked the same since, finishing the season with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts.