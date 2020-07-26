MLS Is Back Tournament 2020 Results: New York City FC Advances to Quarterfinals

John Raoux/Associated Press

New York City FC is headed to the quarterfinals in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

New York defeated Toronto FC in the first game of Sunday's round-of-16 doubleheader, while Sporting Kansas City will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the second game.

While the group-stage games counted toward the 2020 MLS regular-season standings, the knockout stage does not. Sunday marked the first knockout-stage game for all four teams, and the victors are three wins away from winning the makeshift tournament that welcomed the league back from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday's Results

New York City FC def. Toronto FC, 3-1

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New York City FC Handles Toronto FC

New York City FC was just 1-2 in group play, but it looked like a completely different team in the round of 16.

Jesus Medina wasted no time putting his team on the board with a goal five minutes into the game on a set piece. He found himself wide open on the left side and took advantage of the opportunity to seize momentum for good.

Goaltender Sean Johnson did his part as well, preserving the 1-0 advantage into halftime whenever Toronto threatened.

With Johnson playing well, the lead felt nearly insurmountable when Valentin Castellanos took on a defender on the left side of the box by himself, planted and fired a right-footed blast into the back of the net just 10 minutes into the second half.

Toronto pressed the rest of the way—which eventually led to a Patrick Mullins goal off a beautifully placed Jozy Altidore header—allowing New York to counter and stretch the lead to 3-0 when Maximiliano Moralez was wide open in front of the net.

It was quite the offensive showing after Toronto won its first matchup March 7 with a 1-0 shutout.

New York will take the field for the quarterfinals Saturday and face the winner of Tuesday's game between the Portland Timbers and FC Cincinnati.