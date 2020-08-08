Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis to Play in Lakers vs. Pacers After Injuries

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands with forward Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles. James and Davis had the Lakers on course to contend for another NBA title before the coronavirus pandemic upended their first season together. The superstars see no reason they can’t continue their quest in Orlando, and Davis even thinks the Lakers’ chances have improved.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be active for Saturday night's clash with the Indiana Pacers, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

James missed the Lakers' game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday with a groin injury, while Davis has been nursing a sore ankle. 

Davis has dealt with a variety of smaller injuries this season, most recently an eye issue suffered during an exhibition game early in the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida. He missed time with glute and knee problems earlier in the year.

However, he has been active for all five of the Lakers' games during the NBA restart—anchoring L.A. with 34 and 42 points, respectively, in its two wins since play in the bubble began. 

James, meanwhile, was initially listed as questionable after missing Thursday's clash with the Rockets. 

The Lakers will look to avoid a third straight loss Saturday vs. Indiana. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Top 10 Under-the-Radar Prospects in the Bubble

    They started as relative unknowns but could leave Disney as household names

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 10 Under-the-Radar Prospects in the Bubble

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstar Trades for Starless Teams 🌟

    One trade to get starless NBA teams their new face of the franchise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Superstar Trades for Starless Teams 🌟

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Posts Pic of LAL Madden Tournament

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Posts Pic of LAL Madden Tournament

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Gilbert Arenas: Players I've Talked to Acting Like 'Prima Donnas'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gilbert Arenas: Players I've Talked to Acting Like 'Prima Donnas'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report