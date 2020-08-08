Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis to Play in Lakers vs. Pacers After Injuries

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be active for Saturday night's clash with the Indiana Pacers, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

James missed the Lakers' game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday with a groin injury, while Davis has been nursing a sore ankle.

Davis has dealt with a variety of smaller injuries this season, most recently an eye issue suffered during an exhibition game early in the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida. He missed time with glute and knee problems earlier in the year.

However, he has been active for all five of the Lakers' games during the NBA restart—anchoring L.A. with 34 and 42 points, respectively, in its two wins since play in the bubble began.

James, meanwhile, was initially listed as questionable after missing Thursday's clash with the Rockets.

The Lakers will look to avoid a third straight loss Saturday vs. Indiana.