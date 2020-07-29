The Biggest X-Factor for Every NBA Championship Contender

1 of 8

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

If you think Jayson Tatum's post-All-Star break run was just a hot streak, then there's a strong case that he's the Boston Celtics X-factor. But even if Tatum regresses slightly from that peak, his postseason range of outcomes is relatively small compared to somebody like Kemba Walker.

It's been a solid first season in Beantown for Walker, as he made his fourth straight All-Star team and is recording a 56.9 true shooting percentage, tied for second-best of his career. But the guard has a history of playoff struggles, having shot 39.4 percent overall in 11 postseason games, and there's no indication that's about to change.

Regardless of what you think of the NBA All-Star Game, Walker was in over his head in the final minutes against the league's very best players, both a function of his relative talent level and the fact that he's an undersized guard who'll struggle to create against big wing defenders. With everyone from Khris Middleton to OG Anunoby to Jimmy Butler as potential Eastern Conference opponents, that'll remain an issue this postseason.

In addition, the knee injury that plagued his final weeks before the shutdown seems to be lingering, and though everyone around the organization is downplaying its severity, that he couldn't fully recover after four months off is alarming.

Let's hope we're overreacting and Walker recovers some of his UConn-era energy this summer and fall. But until he shows that level of competence against the top teams in the league, he'll always be a cut below the sport's best.