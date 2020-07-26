J.T. Realmuto Talks New Phillies Contract, Impact of Mookie Betts' Dodgers Deal

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies may want to keep J.T. Realmuto beyond this season, but they aren't rushing into an extension with their All-Star catcher.

Realmuto's latest update on contract talks with the Phillies is that there's nothing to discuss, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Nothing's happened thus far," the catcher said. "To be honest, I'm focused on the season at this point."

There has been some speculation about what could happen to the free-agent market after this season because of what teams have been saying about their finances, stemming from a shortened 60-game schedule with no fans in the stands.

In the case of Mookie Betts, who would have been the top free agent available, the Los Angeles Dodgers rustled up a record-breaking 12-year, $365 million extension to ensure the 2018 American League MVP never made it to the market.

Realmuto expressed happiness at seeing at least one team was willing to hand out a significant contract for a premium talent:

"It was definitely positive to see for baseball knowing that teams still do have that money. Like I mentioned a few weeks ago, I still think that the teams at the top of the market are going to be willing to spend money. Some teams are going to take advantage of the situation where half or maybe three-quarters of the league might not be interested in spending as much money. Other teams are going to really go for it and push for those players. It was good to see [Betts] get what he deserves."

Since Betts won't be available, Realmuto might be the top free agent because of his talent and value related to the position he plays. The 29-year-old led all MLB catchers with 17 FanGraphs wins above replacement from 2017 to '19.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Phillies are paying Realmuto $10 million this season. He was acquired in February 2019 in a trade with the Miami Marlins when Philadelphia gave up Jorge Alfaro, Sixto Sanchez, Will Stewart and international bonus money.



Realmuto rewarded the Phillies by making the All-Star team, winning a Silver Slugger and his first-career Gold Glove award in 2019. He's the most reliable player in MLB at a position that every team wants to have stability at.