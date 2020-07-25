Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Seahawks Contract Unlikely After Jamal Adams Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

Seattle Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney plays during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney may have to scratch another one of his potential suitors off his list of destinations for the 2020 season. 

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to sign Clowney after their acquisition of Jamal Adams. 

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that they sent 2021 first- and third-round draft picks, a 2022 first-round pick and Bradley McDougald to the New York Jets for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick. 

It wasn't even clear if the Seahawks were still interested in Clowney. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported May 1 that Seattle and the Tennessee Titans had interest in the 27-year-old and had made multiple contract offers. 

Per Over the Cap, the Seahawks had $13.96 million in cap space available before making the move for Adams. 

On a recent episode of the NFL Draft Insiders podcast (h/t Shane G. Tyler of Pro Football Network), Tony Pauline said, "I was told the two teams on top of Clowney's list ... are the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints."

Clowney may have to settle for a short-term deal to rebuild his value. The three-time Pro Bowler had a disappointing 2019 with the Seahawks. He recorded just three sacks, his fewest in a season with at least 13 games played. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Blockbuster Adams Trade a Win-Win for Seahawks and Jets

    Why this deal makes sense for both sides ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Blockbuster Adams Trade a Win-Win for Seahawks and Jets

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Brett Favre Pictured Playing Golf with Donald Trump

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brett Favre Pictured Playing Golf with Donald Trump

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Seahawks' Updated Depth Chart

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks' Updated Depth Chart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Welcomes Jamal Adams to Seahawks

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Russ Welcomes Jamal Adams to Seahawks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report