Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Seahawks Contract Unlikely After Jamal Adams Trade

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney may have to scratch another one of his potential suitors off his list of destinations for the 2020 season.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to sign Clowney after their acquisition of Jamal Adams.

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that they sent 2021 first- and third-round draft picks, a 2022 first-round pick and Bradley McDougald to the New York Jets for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

It wasn't even clear if the Seahawks were still interested in Clowney. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported May 1 that Seattle and the Tennessee Titans had interest in the 27-year-old and had made multiple contract offers.

Per Over the Cap, the Seahawks had $13.96 million in cap space available before making the move for Adams.

On a recent episode of the NFL Draft Insiders podcast (h/t Shane G. Tyler of Pro Football Network), Tony Pauline said, "I was told the two teams on top of Clowney's list ... are the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints."

Clowney may have to settle for a short-term deal to rebuild his value. The three-time Pro Bowler had a disappointing 2019 with the Seahawks. He recorded just three sacks, his fewest in a season with at least 13 games played.