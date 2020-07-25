Michael Thomas Wants Saints to Sign Jadeveon Clowney After Jamal Adams Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks on during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

As another apparent suitor for Jadeveon Clowney looks to have moved on, one of the best players for the New Orleans Saints wants to see his team go after the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end. 

After the Seattle Seahawks acquired Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, Michael Thomas sent out a message on Twitter:

Clowney is the biggest free agent still on the market. He's been linked to multiple teams throughout the offseason, including the Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith

The Seahawks and Browns seem unlikely to be in the Clowney market at this point. Cleveland restructured Olivier Vernon's deal by guaranteeing him $11 million for 2020, according to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today). 

The Titans currently have $23.49 million in cap space if they want to get back in the Clowney market. 

Unfortunately for Thomas, the Saints are in a cap bind if they want to go after Clowney with only $8.76 million available heading into training camp.

Even if New Orleans decides not to pursue the 27-year-old, the team still boasts a stacked roster that is capable of competing with the top teams in the NFC in 2020. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Salary cap info via Over the Cap

Related

    Jamal Adams Traded to Seahawks

    Jets send safety and 4th rounder to Seattle in exchange for two 1st round picks and a 3rd-round pick (multiple sources)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams Traded to Seahawks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Restrict Player Activities in New CBA Amid COVID-19

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Restrict Player Activities in New CBA Amid COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Watch: Most Important Training Camp Battles

    With no preseason, you'll need to watch how these pivotal position battles play out in camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Watch: Most Important Training Camp Battles

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins Need to Take It Slow with Tua

    Why Miami needs to be especially careful with their rookie QB, even though he declared himself 'ready to go'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Need to Take It Slow with Tua

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report