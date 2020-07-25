Michael Thomas Wants Saints to Sign Jadeveon Clowney After Jamal Adams Trade

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

As another apparent suitor for Jadeveon Clowney looks to have moved on, one of the best players for the New Orleans Saints wants to see his team go after the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

After the Seattle Seahawks acquired Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, Michael Thomas sent out a message on Twitter:

Clowney is the biggest free agent still on the market. He's been linked to multiple teams throughout the offseason, including the Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

The Seahawks and Browns seem unlikely to be in the Clowney market at this point. Cleveland restructured Olivier Vernon's deal by guaranteeing him $11 million for 2020, according to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today).

The Titans currently have $23.49 million in cap space if they want to get back in the Clowney market.

Unfortunately for Thomas, the Saints are in a cap bind if they want to go after Clowney with only $8.76 million available heading into training camp.

Even if New Orleans decides not to pursue the 27-year-old, the team still boasts a stacked roster that is capable of competing with the top teams in the NFC in 2020.

