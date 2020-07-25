Warriors' Stephen Curry Celebrates WNBA, Takes Shot at 'System Player' Critique

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

ESPN's Bomani Jones suggested Thursday during his podcast that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry doesn't automatically give a team a chance to win a championship in the way he believes other top players like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo do.

On Saturday, Curry appeared to hit back at those comments while welcoming back the WNBA as it opened its season.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

