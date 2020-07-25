Le'Veon Bell 'Motivated' After Jets Trade Jamal Adams to Seahawks

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The New York Jets aren't the only thing new Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is moving on from. His relationship with running back Le'Veon Bell may be kaput, as well.

The Jets tailback fired off a series of tweets following Saturday's trade that appeared to target Adams' monthslong attempt to get out of New York only a year after Adams recruited Bell to the city.

Bell's biggest takeaway from the deal is simple: motivation to prove Adams wrong for leaving.

Back when Bell was in the midst of a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, Adams was vocal about teaming up with the two-time first-team All-Pro. Once free agency opened up, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets.

Even as recently as early this month, Bell believed Adams would remain a Jet,

"I think he wants to be [here], I just think he wants to get paid," Bell told Hot 97 radio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) on July 10. "I think he's in the same situation I was three years ago. He's a young player. He's been at the top of the game, playing at a high level and feels like, 'Dang, I just want to get compensated.'"

Instead, Adams successfully forced his way off of the team he helped convince Bell to join.