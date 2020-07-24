Jets GM Joe Douglas Told Jamal Adams He's Willing to Trade Him After Request

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) in action against the New York Giants during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
Brad Penner/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said Thursday general manager Joe Douglas told him he's prepared to trade the two-time Pro Bowl selection if the right offer is made.

Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News the front office hasn't granted his representatives permission to actively seek out deals with other teams, however. The stalemate over the defensive back's contract led him to request a trade earlier in the offseason.

"Why would Joe come out and say, 'We want to make Jamal a Jet for life?'" Adams said. "Why would you say that and then not even give me an offer? ... Don't B.S. me. I'm a straightforward guy. You don't have to B.S. me because I'm going to keep it honest."

                 

