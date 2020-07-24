MLS Is Back Tournament 2020: Round of 16 Preview After Group Stage Results

John Raoux/Associated Press

The knockout round for the MLS Is Back Tournament is set after a 2-2 draw between Los Angeles FC and the Portland Timbers concluded group play Thursday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, which is the host of the current MLS campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at the Round of 16 schedule as well as some notable performances thus far.

Round of 16

Saturday, July 25

8 p.m. ET: Orlando City FC vs. Montreal Impact (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

10:30 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, July 26

8:30 p.m. ET: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC (FS1)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

11 p.m. ET: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Monday, July 27

8:30 p.m. ET: Sam Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake (FS1, Fox Deportes)

11 p.m. ET: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Tuesday, July 28

8 p.m. ET: Columbus Crew SC vs. Minnesota United FC (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

10:30 p.m. ET: Portland Timbers v. FC Cincinnati (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Schedule via matchcenter.mlssoccer.com.





Remaining Schedule

Quarterfinal matches will occur between July 30 and August 1. The first semifinal will take place August 5, with the second semi happening one day later.

The MLS Is Back Tournament final will occur August 11 at 8 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC Goes Undefeated, Untied and Unscored Upon

Only one team won all three of its group matches, and that was Columbus Crew SC, who easily dispatched FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls by a combined 7-0 score.

Gyasi Zardes has scored three of Columbus' seven goals, including two in a 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati. Lucas Zelarayan and Youness Mokhtar have netted two apiece.

The Group E winners finished 10th in the 12-team Eastern Conference last year, but they easily defeated two playoff teams in Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls.

They will face Minnesota United FC on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Minnesota United FC won one match and drew two others, which was good enough for a second-place result in Group D.

FC Cincinnati's Cinderella Story

The tournament's underdog is FC Cincinnati, which finished dead last in the entire MLS with 24 points (10 fewer than any other team in the league) in 2019 but managed to move onto the knockout stage in the MLS Is Back Tournament this year.

They overcame the aforementioned 4-0 loss to defeat Atlanta United FC, who finished second in the Eastern Conference table last year but finished the group stage with no goals, wins or draws. Frankie Amaya scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win.

FC Cincinnati then easily dispatched the Red Bulls 2-0 with a Yuya Kubo 43rd-minute goal and a second-half own goal.

The underdogs won't have it easy to start the knockout round with a matchup against defending MLS Cup champion Portland Timbers awaiting them. Portland beat Houston Dynamo and L.A. Galaxy and drew Los Angeles FC to top Group F.

Golden Boot Race Heating Up

Ayo Akinola entered the tournament with one goal in 12 career appearances for Toronto FC.

The 20-year-old now has six goals in 15 caps as the forward has knocked home five goals in three group matches, leading his team to a Group C win.

Akinola scored both of Toronto FC's goals in a 2-2 draw with DC United before earning a hat trick, including the eventual game-winner in the 83rd minute, versus the Montreal Impact in a 4-3 win.

No one scored in Toronto FC's 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution, but Akinola is making waves with his goal-scoring prowess by netting five of his team's six goals thus far.

Akinola is a rising star, but he can also thank Alejandro Pozuelo, who has assisted on five of Toronto FC's six goals.

Somehow, Akinola isn't in the solo lead for the Golden Boot.

That's because Los Angeles FC's Diego Rossi scored four goals in a 6-2 win over rival LA Galaxy.

Two of the goals occurred in stoppage time (one per half). He also scored on a 13th-minute penalty kick before later adding a 75th-minute tally.

Rossi, 22, is a dominant goalscorer at his best, as he put home 16 goals in 34 appearances last year. He's on pace to easily eclipse that mark with ease.