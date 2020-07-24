MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Matt Harvey, Josh Harrison, More

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Matt Harvey is reportedly close to playing for a fourth franchise since 2018.

The former phenom in the New York Mets rotation is "close to a deal" with the Kansas City Royals, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Harvey went 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, which followed a 7-7 output with the Cincinnati Reds two years ago.

Since 2016, Harvey's pitching numbers have been in decline; he has not earned an ERA under 4.00 in four straight seasons.

Kansas City has a handful of questions to answer regarding the back end of its rotation behind Danny Duffy and Mike Montgomery. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Harvey would work up to game fitness at the team's alternate training site.

Although it may not be an ideal fix for Kansas City, Harvey would provide major league experience to a staff that may call on young arms, like Brady Singer, in certain spots.

Regardless of which move is made, the Royals face one of the toughest schedules in the majors, with 30 games against Cleveland, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, plus interleague matchups with the National League Central.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Josh Harrison

Josh Harrison should not be without a team for long.

After he was cut by the Philadelphia Phillies, the infielder drew interest from four teams, per Heyman.

The 33-year-old could carve out a roster spot because of his versatility across the infield and the potential to play in the outfield as well.

The Atlanta Braves may be an intriguing fit if it wants to add depth behind Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Johan Camargo. Harrison played exclusively in the field at second base in Detroit in 2019 and appeared in 87 games there for Pittsburgh two seasons ago.

The Cincinnati Reds have Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suarez and Freddy Galvin installed across the infield, but they need more depth to compete with the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs for the NL Central crown.

The Texas Rangers could look at Harrison for depth behind Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base with Todd Frazier set to occupy first base. The New York Yankees, meanwhile, feel like the unlikeliest destination of the four teams mentioned since they have Tyler Wade and Mike Ford pushing for playing time in the infield.

Wherever he lands, Harrison needs to prove he can rebound from brutal offensive numbers in the past two years. In 2019, he hit .175 in 36 games for the Tigers, and a year prior, he batted .250 over 97 contests in a Pirates uniform.

Jackie Bradley Jr.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Jackie Bradley Jr. "was mentioned as a trade possibility all winter" and "could be a solid addition for any contender in need of outfield help" if Boston drops out of contention.

Bradley will start 2020 in a retooled outfield with Andrew Benintendi and Alex Verdugo, who was acquired in the Mookie Betts trade. Boston also has Kevin Pillar available off the bench.

The Red Sox are viewed as the third-best team in the AL East behind the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, but even in that situation, they could carve a path to the playoffs. With eight teams qualifying for the postseason in each league, Boston could be willing to hold on to Bradley after the August 31 trade deadline in an effort to make a push for the playoffs.

Bradley should be a valuable piece in the Boston lineup or as an extra piece in the order of a contender in September.

He has four straight seasons with 110 hits, 28 doubles in three of the past four years and is coming off the second 20-home run campaign of his career.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.