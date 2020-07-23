Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka to Wear Hard-Shell Cap After Head Injury Recovery

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is tended to by team medical personnel after being hit by a ball off the bat of Yankees Giancarlo Stanton during a baseball a workout at Yankee Stadium in New York, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will wear a hard-shell hat insert after he suffered a concussion July 4, per William Weinbaum of ESPN. 

"There really wasn't any discomfort when I initially tried it, so I decided to use it during live BP," he said. "It really didn't bother me there either, so I like these particular cap inserts."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

