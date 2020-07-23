Lakers' Markieff Morris Clears COVID-19 Quarantine, Can Rejoin Team Activities

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

Brooklyn Nets' Chris Chiozza, left, is defended by Los Angeles Lakers' Markieff Morris during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers announced that forward Markieff Morris was permitted to rejoin his teammates for basketball-related activities after clearing the NBA's COVID-19 protocol.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Wednesday that Morris was in Orlando, Florida, but still awaiting the green light to get back on the court.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

