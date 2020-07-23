Lakers' Markieff Morris Clears COVID-19 Quarantine, Can Rejoin Team Activities

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers announced that forward Markieff Morris was permitted to rejoin his teammates for basketball-related activities after clearing the NBA's COVID-19 protocol.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Wednesday that Morris was in Orlando, Florida, but still awaiting the green light to get back on the court.

