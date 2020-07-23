Report: Expanded MLB Playoff System Would Allow Top Seeds to Pick Opponent

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

A new change to Major League Baseball's postseason could create some new rivalries and added tension across the sport this fall.

The league is considering an option where division winners pick their first-round opponents in a 16-team playoff, per ESPN's Buster Olney.



Picks would be made based on seeding and unveiled during a selection show.

