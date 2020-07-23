Report: Expanded MLB Playoff System Would Allow Top Seeds to Pick Opponent

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 23, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, a replica of the World Series trophy is seen in the stands as the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros during a spring training baseball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Major League Baseball has proposed expanding the playoff field from 10 teams to as many as 16 for this year and next season. Other major sports are accustomed to more teams in the postseason. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

A new change to Major League Baseball's postseason could create some new rivalries and added tension across the sport this fall.

The league is considering an option where division winners pick their first-round opponents in a 16-team playoff, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

Picks would be made based on seeding and unveiled during a selection show. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

