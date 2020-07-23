Roy Jones Jr. Is the Perfect Opponent for Mike Tyson's Comeback Fight

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

It's been the biggest story of boxing's pandemic "era."

Mike Tyson, thanks to a prudently timed series of training clips and interviews, has worked a big chunk of the combat sports electorate into a lather with the idea that he's going to return to the ring.

Yes. That Mike Tyson.

The one who rendered Marvis Frazier, Michael Spinks and Carl Williams—among many others—useless inside of a single round during an unprecedented run of 1980s heavyweight menace.

In fact, it's hardly hyperbolic to suggest no one before or since—regardless of weight—has reigned with the ferocity Iron Mike employed, particularly when he icily admitted he'd tried to punch the tip of one unfortunate soul's nose in such a way that it would be driven into the man's brain.

Simply, if Tyson didn't quicken your pulse or raise the hair on your arms, you probably weren't trying.

Still, while the most breathless of today's Iron Mike followers suggest his Reagan-era savagery signals the imminent demise of current kingpins Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua five presidents later, the contrarians point out a few things to pour cold water on the re-coronation parade.

Not the least of which is that Tyson just turned 54.

And even in the chaotic circus that is boxing, 54-year-olds don't win heavyweight championships, particularly against foes that are bigger and stronger than those of his prime.

George Foreman was a historical anomaly, and he was "only" 45.

But while some would still empty their wallets to see an AARP-eligible hero vainly tilt at windmills standing 6'6" and 6'9"—as Joshua and Fury do, respectively—the more realistic might find similar titillation in seeing their man snarling and stalking again while pursuing some slightly less imposing quarry.

It was for those masses that Christmas came early on Thursday.

In a stocking filled with...wait for it...Roy Jones Jr.

Per Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole, Tyson and Jones—himself a former champ in four weight classes, including heavyweight—will meet in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park, an outdoor venue in Carson, California, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles.

Iole reported that Tyson has reserved the facility for that date, and he quoted California State Athletic Commission Executive Director Andy Foster, who said he'd recently met with Tyson and Jones about the specifics of the bout—which will be fought without headgear but with larger-than-normal 12-ounce gloves.

Heavyweights in non-exhibition bouts wear 10-ounce gloves.

"This isn't a situation where they're going out there to try to take each other's heads off," Foster said. "They're just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends."

In other words, it's the ideal spectacle for everyone involved.

Zero risk. Seven-figure reward.

Tyson, out of shape and disinterested while losing the final two bouts of his career in 2004 and '05, gets to show off a rebuilt 2020 physique against a foe with comparable aura and name value, with far less danger of leaving with a tattered legacy or traumatic brain injury.

Better than an Australian rugby player. Better than an anonymous old foe.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

For those unaware, Jones was voted the best fighter of the 1990s by the Boxing Writers Association of America thanks to a 10-year run in which he won 36 of 37 fights, avenged a controversial DQ loss by first-round KO and won myriad title belts at 160, 168 and 175 pounds.

He added to the remarkable resume with a unanimous decision defeat of John Ruiz in 2003, winning the WBA heavyweight title and actually sparking chatter of a fight with a then-active Tyson before deciding to head back to light heavyweight the following year.

He remained active for another decade-and-a-half but was pedestrian by comparison in doing so, finally retiring in 2018, at age 49, with a record of 66-9 after having peaked at 49-1.

When it comes to nostalgia, though, not to mention pay-per-views, it'll still be Iron Mike vs. Superman.

"Tyson can have much more fun against Roy Jones in an exhibition than he can against Tyson Fury in a real fight," Randy Gordon, former editor-in-chief of The Ring, told Bleacher Report. "Even though it is being billed as an exhibition, Tyson's legend continues to grow. No matter where the pay-per-view is set, it will not surprise me to see over a million buys on this.

"I have seen Tyson spar dozens of rounds. I have never seen him go easy. There is no reason to think he will go easy on Roy Jones, either."

If Gordon is right, he'll win. He'll snarl. He'll look good doing it.

And from there, who knows? The sky's the limit.

It instantly gives Tyson undisputed cash-cow status in boxing's Old-Timers Division, where a few more choreographed YouTube clips and earnest heavy-bag bursts may ignite even more lucrative rivalries of days gone by.

And all the luxury cars and other trinkets that come with them.

Call it the new normal. Call it the antidote to an uncompelling modern era.

But if you call it Tyson-Douglas II in a few months…just remember where you read it first.