Khabib Nurmagomedov Pays Tribute to Late Father Abdulmanap on Instagram

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov honored his father in an Instagram post Wednesday with a message from the Quran:

"Quran 17:23-24.

And your Lord has decreed that you not worship except Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach old age [while] with you, say not to them [so much as], "uff," and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word.

And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, "My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up [when I was] small."

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in early July after testing positive for the coronavirus, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. The Russian had also undergone heart surgery before complications from COVID-19 led to the 57-year-old being put in a medically induced coma.

The Instagram post featured the MMA star hugging his late father.

Abdulmanap had served as Khabib's trainer throughout his career and also helped other Russian fighters like Islam Makhachev.

Khabib is ranked the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC behind only Jon Jones. The 31-year-old has a 28-0 career record, including a notable win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018.

According to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov will face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje for a unified title at some point in 2020, although no date has been set, per TMZ Sports.