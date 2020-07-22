Angels' Mike Trout Says He Congratulated Mookie Betts on $365M Dodgers Contract

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was nothing but congratulatory toward Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, even though the latter broke his record for the largest contract extension in Major League Baseball history.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Trout texted Betts a congratulatory message after the Dodgers star signed a $365 million contract extension.

"It's pretty cool to have him out here," Trout said. "What a great person."

He added, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez: "I've never heard anything bad about him."

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Betts and the Dodgers reached an agreement on a 12-year, $365 million extension. That means he will be paid $392 million over 13 years when tacked onto the one-year, $27 million deal he was previously under.

Passan also noted the deal broke Trout's record of $360 million.

They will both turn their attention toward leading their teams to a title or perhaps an all-Los Angeles World Series, although Betts likely has a better chance based on recent history. The Angels haven't been to the playoffs since 2014 and last won a postseason game in 2009.

The Dodgers have won seven straight National League West crowns and reached two World Series in that span, although their last championship came in 1988.

They are paying Betts plenty of money to try to change that.