Aron Baynes Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Hopes to Join Suns in Orlando

Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Baynes told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium he remains hopeful of rejoining the Suns for the restart of the 2019-20 season but that he hasn't "touched a basketball for over 30 days."

The NBA has strict protocols in place to limit any exposure to the coronavirus. Upon arriving in Orlando, Florida, players have to remain in isolation before testing negative twice over a period of more than 24 hours.

That makes it somewhat unclear when Baynes would get the green light to enter the league's bubble on the Walt Disney World Resort campus. The extent to which he has been unable to work out properly would provide another hurdle as well.

The Suns made the trip to Orlando on July 7 and resumed practice two days later. That leaves the 6'10" New Zealand native weeks behind his teammates in terms of on-court preparations.

The 33-year-old was enjoying a career year in his first season with Phoenix after being traded by Boston last July. He's averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 35.1 percent on three-pointers through 42 games while playing a career-high 22.2 minutes per game.

Phoenix was already facing an uphill climb in order to qualify for the playoffs. The team has eight seeding games to close a six-game gap on the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed.

Baynes' availability won't single-handedly determine the Suns' postseason hopes, but his absence would make the task ahead even more difficult.

At the very least, Phoenix will likely be without him when it resumes play on July 31 against the Washington Wizards.