Report: Kevin Garnett 'Working Feverishly' to Assemble Group to Buy Timberwolves

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Kevin Garnett plays in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Future Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is reportedly assembling a group of investors to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Garnett is "working feverishly" to put the group together. Krawczynski and Charania added that KG has "long preferred to get into the ownership side rather than coaching, saying he doesn't have the patience required for that job."

Per ESPN, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said Tuesday in a statement that he will "entertain opportunities" when it comes to the sale of the team, although he won't consider any bidders who want to move the franchise out of Minneapolis.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

