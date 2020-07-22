T-Wolves' Glen Taylor Comments on Working with Kevin Garnett on Sale of Team

Ann Heisenfelt/Associated Press

Amid speculation that the Minnesota Timberwolves could be sold, owner Glen Taylor addressed the status of the organization and the possibility of working with Kevin Garnett.

Appearing on WCCO Radio's Sports to the Max with Mike Max, Taylor said he wasn't looking to sell but would strongly consider it if the right offer came along:

"It was a professional group that had looked at the Timberwolves and looked at maybe its value and said that they knew some families that they thought the could afford it and might be interested. So they approached us and asked me if I would allow them to go talk to these families and see what value they would put on the team and see if they were correct. And then if they could find somebody, they would come back to me and then we would pursue it. And that's kind of where we're at right now."

Taylor did note he's anticipating an offer that "would be acceptable" for him to sell.

On Tuesday, Taylor told The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski that The Raine Group informed him there were interested parties in buying the T-Wolves, with "several other options available that are being explored" after the initial offer didn't work out.

Garnett, who played 970 games over 14 seasons with the Timberwolves, confirmed he's part of one group trying to purchase the franchise:

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Wirf family, which owns the Minnesota Vikings, is also considered a "serious candidate" to purchase the Timberwolves.

Taylor didn't offer much insight when asked if he could work alongside Garnett: "Well ... let's not get ahead of ourselves here."

The tense relationship between Taylor and Garnett has been well documented.

Garnett told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium in April he thinks Taylor is a "snake" and is "not entertaining" having his No. 21 jersey retired by the franchise because he doesn't trust the current Minnesota owner.



Taylor has been the Timberwolves' majority owner since 1994 and has owned the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx since their founding in 1999.

Under Taylor's leadership, the Timberwolves have made nine playoff appearances and won one division championship.