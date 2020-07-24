Ranking the Top CFB Tailgates If We Had a Spring Season

Ranking the Top CFB Tailgates If We Had a Spring SeasonJuly 24, 2020
While the administrative powers in college football make every effort to play the 2020 campaign in the fall, the last resort of a spring season lingers as a possibility.
Improbable, sure, but possible.
Should it happen, though, you—valued fan—must be prepared. And after months of isolation and quarantine out of respect for your neighbors and community, you'll be ready to travel. Us too! If college football is happening, we'll want to watch in person.
However, the game is merely part of the experience. We're ready to tailgate again, and the following locations would be some of the best spots to tailgate in the spring.
10. Florida-Georgia
Whether the annual Florida-Georgia game is played in Jacksonville or moved elsewhere, the cocktails will travel.
Formerly known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party—and in our hearts, still is—this SEC rivalry is packed with spirits. Solo cups and flasks are easily the most popular accessories in the parking lot, creating a loud, electric atmosphere.
And since Florida and Georgia are both likely to hold top-10 preseason rankings, the impact of this result may be enormous.
9. Clemson
Led by Heisman Trophy candidates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the five-time reigning ACC champions are clear favorites in the league again. You simply want to be around Clemson in 2020.
Beyond some delicious Carolina barbecue, be ready to enjoy a ton of fried chicken and sweet tea. Sounds like heaven, right?
Plus, since the Tigers will likely be such heavy favorites, the already great hospitality is that much better. They're not concerned about losing to your team, and you pick up a victory in the parking lot.
8. Penn State
Students throw up tents to claim the best seats in the house. And while many campuses are ready to party Friday, parking lots begin to fill Thursday in Happy Valley.
More specifically, the RV lots.
After all, in a social-distancing world, that's an ideal method of tailgating. Though not necessarily a private party, grilling and playing games in your own space are a relaxing way to spend a few days. Sure doesn't hurt the Nittany Lions are a top-10 team, either.
7. Washington
Assuming the season starts in March or later, the temperature should at least be comparable to November games in Seattle.
Oh, it's probably going to rain. That's OK, you won't melt. Just be prepared with an extra layer, and you'll be all right.
Looking at the accompanying photo, this one should be obvious. Washington boasts a special way to party: sailgating. Husky Stadium is right on Union Bay, and B/R's Connor Rogers can hardly say enough good things about his experiences.
"The concept of pulling up in the boat and getting dropped off at the stadium is absolutely incredible," Rogers said. "It's like your own little island. ... People are very friendly and accommodating. They're throwing beers from boat to boat, making all kinds of food.
"If you're looking to experience something so different, you have to go to Washington."
6. Texas A&M
Two of the best traditions—Midnight Yell and "The Aggie War Hymn"—happen inside Kyle Field. Still, the tailgating scene is amazing.
As you'd expect in Texas, there's a ton of brisket and all kinds of beef cooked low and slow to perfection. Plus, if the visiting team's mascot is edible, expect that on the grill, too.
After seven straight years between seven and nine wins, a seasoned Aggies roster is hoping for a breakthrough in 2020. Even if they fall short, the College Station experience is worth the trip.
5. South Carolina
Washington, Tennessee and Baylor have sailgates. Hundreds of schools have tailgates. South Carolina has a railgate.
Outside of Williams-Brice Stadium sit 22 privately owned cabooses. More railcars have popped up around Columbia, providing this extremely cool setting to tailgate and watch a game. Some may be available to rent, which is unsurprisingly expensive to do.
Regardless, enjoy some boiled peanuts while devouring fried chicken, sandwiches and a lot of hospitality at South Carolina.
4. Wisconsin
If you've ever met a Wisconsin fan eating a brat who isn't willing to toss you a beer, that's not a real Wisconsin fan. Camp Randall Stadium is the epitome of a friendly Midwestern party.
Throughout the pregame festivities, you'll catch glimpses or hear echoes of the UW Marching Band. And, look, you might laugh at cheese curds being a stereotypical Wisconsin thing. But if you haven't tried them and leave Madison without experiencing both fresh and fried, that's on you. They are everywhere.
And with average temperatures in the 40s during March, you'd get the Big Ten football weather that November brings.
3. Tennessee
Neyland Stadium sits on the Tennessee River, and on the waterway floats the famed "Vol Navy" come game day.
For more than 50 years, fans have gathered in this unique fashion to ready themselves for Tennessee football. It started with former broadcaster George Mooney tying a small vessel to a tree and has grown to an impressive collection of yachts and boats.
Off the river, it's an easy walk to downtown Knoxville—which is still close to Neyland. If you can swing a trip to Stock & Barrel or The Tomato Head, definitely make the stop.
2. Mississippi
Lane Kiffin is hoping to usher in an era of winning to Oxford. In the meantime, Mississippi will be most famous for "The Grove."
This area offers a twist to what you may consider a typical tailgating scene, given the possibility you'll see a chandelier in the tents or people in suit jackets and dresses with heels. Open flames and propane tanks aren't allowed in The Grove, yet the parties go on.
The food, drinks and welcoming vibe combine for one spectacular experience—even if the team isn't playing well.
1. LSU
During the game, LSU fans are exceptionally loyal, loud and defensive. They're an imposing bunch in the stadium.
At a tailgate, though? These are your people.
Tailgaters are often more than willing to include you. The parties start Friday and run through Saturday, serving up jambalaya and gumbo and boudin and all kinds of smoked or grilled meats. Nobody leaves Death Valley hungry.
In 2019, missing a single snap of LSU and its electrifying offense was a bad idea. But in Baton Rouge, spending a few additional hours in the parking lot is perfectly reasonable, too.