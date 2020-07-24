Ranking the Top CFB Tailgates If We Had a Spring Season

0 of 10

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

While the administrative powers in college football make every effort to play the 2020 campaign in the fall, the last resort of a spring season lingers as a possibility.

Improbable, sure, but possible.

Should it happen, though, you—valued fan—must be prepared. And after months of isolation and quarantine out of respect for your neighbors and community, you'll be ready to travel. Us too! If college football is happening, we'll want to watch in person.

However, the game is merely part of the experience. We're ready to tailgate again, and the following locations would be some of the best spots to tailgate in the spring.