Rockets' Russell Westbrook Returning to Practice After COVID-19 Protocol

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook is set to return to practice Wednesday.

Westbrook previously tested positive for COVID-19, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Wednesday that he is eligible to join the team and practice after passing the NBA quarantine protocol.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols tweeted video of Westbrook embracing Rockets' head coach Mike D'Antoni ahead of his return to practice:

The Rockets are scheduled for their first game of the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida, on July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Westbrook announced last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Rockets left for Orlando as a team: "I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

He expanded on his mask advocacy Wednesday, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, saying: "Wearing a mask can be the difference between life and death, honestly. People are dying from this virus each and every day, and it's something we need to take very seriously."

Although Westbrook missed some practice time in the NBA bubble with his team, the fact that he has reportedly been cleared means he will have just over one week to get ready for the resumption of the regular season.

The Rockets and the other 21 teams invited to Orlando will play eight regular-season games each before the playoffs commence.

Houston is tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for fifth in the Western Conference at 40-24, but the Rockets are just 2.5 games out of third and four games out of second, so they could conceivably move up quite a bit before the postseason begins.

The Rockets acquired Westbrook in an offseason trade with the Thunder for point guard Chris Paul and multiple draft picks. Westbrook spent the first 11 seasons of his career in OKC.

Prior to the suspension of the 2019-20 campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic, Westbrook was enjoying another productive year with averages of 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 53 games. The one-time NBA MVP was also named an All-Star for the ninth time in his career.

With Westbrook and NBA scoring leader James Harden leading the way, the Rockets could be a threat to go a long way in the Western Conference playoffs, especially since the break may have disrupted the rhythm of top teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rockets acquired Westbrook in order to make a true run at a championship after falling short on several occasions, and if Russ is healthy and ready to go, Houston promises to be a threat out West.

