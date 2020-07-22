DC Vic Koenning, WVU Part Ways After Investigation into Kerry Martin Allegations

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The West Virginia University athletic department and Vic Koenning, the football team's defensive coordinator, announced a mutual agreement to separate Wednesday morning.

Mountaineers safety Kerry Martin Jr. made allegations of "mistreatment and racism" against Koenning in a June 23 Twitter post:

Wednesday's announcement included a statement from Koenning, who joined the WVU program in January 2019:

"I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful. That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches and colleagues—of all different ethnicities and backgrounds—whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience. Personally, I'd love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program. Taking all this into consideration, we have come to this mutual decision to separate. I will always be grateful for the relationships formed with so many players, coaches and WVU supporters. I am not done coaching. I remain passionate about leading young men and look forward to the next coaching chapter in my life. I wish nothing but the best for all Mountaineers."

