DC Vic Koenning, WVU Part Ways After Investigation into Kerry Martin Allegations

Tim Daniels July 22, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Vic Koenning, at the time the defensive coordinator at North Carolina, watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson in Clemson, S.C. West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged the assistant coach made a series of inappropriate comments. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The West Virginia University athletic department and Vic Koenning, the football team's defensive coordinator, announced a mutual agreement to separate Wednesday morning.

Mountaineers safety Kerry Martin Jr. made allegations of "mistreatment and racism" against Koenning in a June 23 Twitter post:

Wednesday's announcement included a statement from Koenning, who joined the WVU program in January 2019:

"I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful. That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches and colleagues—of all different ethnicities and backgrounds—whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience. Personally, I'd love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program. Taking all this into consideration, we have come to this mutual decision to separate. I will always be grateful for the relationships formed with so many players, coaches and WVU supporters. I am not done coaching. I remain passionate about leading young men and look forward to the next coaching chapter in my life. I wish nothing but the best for all Mountaineers."

                 

