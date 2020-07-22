NBA Free Agents 2020: Best Fits, Predictions for Montrezl Harrell, More Top Bigs

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Most of the top big men originally slated to be in this year's free-agent class are likely staying put.

Anthony Davis, by all accounts the main attraction, is probably staying in Hollywood. Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reported in April most people in league circles believe the Los Angeles Lakers have done enough to convince the 27-year-old to re-sign.

Meanwhile, Andre Drummond is all but assuredly remaining in Cleveland after the Cavaliers acquired him from the Detroit Pistons prior to the trade deadline. In fact, the player himself said last month he would be picking up his player option for the 2020-21 season, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The top two might be out of the mix, but there are still some intriguing bigs who will become unrestricted in October, including a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award as well as two grizzled veterans hoping to add more value to a team in need.

Best Fits, Predictions For Top Bigs

Montrezl Harrell

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Montrezl Harrell is an absolute workhorse as an undersized center.

The former Louisville standout is having another terrific year as the sixth man for the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging career-high marks in points (18.6) and rebounds (7.1) while also shooting over 58 percent from the floor.

Harrell is one of the better rim runners in the league, and he feasts in the pick-and-roll, especially in tandem with Lou Williams. He has yet to really even get into his peak years and seems destined for more minutes and higher usage in a more defined role. Obviously, that would imply he will not be in L.A. after this season.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has not been afraid to speak his mind on some of the Clippers' chemistry issues this year, and he was even reprimanded by head coach Doc Rivers. While L.A. would be smart to at least submit an offer—given the possibility both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could opt out after next year—it would hardly be a surprise to see Harrell end up elsewhere.

The Phoenix Suns immediately jump out as an intriguing fit. Granted, signing Harrell would give Phoenix two mostly paint-bound players alongside Deandre Ayton, but envisioning him and Devin Booker running pick-and-roll sets should make Suns fans salivate.

Not to mention, Harrell would be a frontcourt upgrade over Dario Saric, and he fits in with the Suns' young identity quite nicely. Phoenix can create additional cap by stretching and waiving some players on the current roster, and it might want to consider just that if it can bring Harrell aboard.

Best Fits: Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets

Prediction: Harrell signs with Phoenix

Paul Millsap

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Sure, Paul Millsap is entering the twilight of his career. The 14-year veteran will turn 36 in February, and his minutes have steadily declined over the last couple years.

However, the four-time All-Star can still ball.

Millsap has had a tremendously efficient year, averaging 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting close to 49 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc (2.5 attempts per game).

In fact, despite his production being slightly down, his usage rate has actually gone up this season, per Basketball Reference. He has shown a certain level of adaptability and willingness to accept a new role with the Nuggets, and it has paid dividends.

Denver could look to retain Millsap, which might be prudent in the event Jerami Grant opts not to accept his player option. Plus, the Nuggets might offer Millsap the best chance to compete, thus potentially making him more open to negotiating a slightly cheaper, short-term deal.

The Atlanta Hawks are another interesting option. They already have John Collins and Clint Capela in the frontcourt, but Millsap would provide the young Hawks with the quintessential veteran leader, and he would certainly strengthen a bench in desperate need of quality depth.

Of course, Atlanta is still years away from seriously contending for a championship.

Best fits: Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks

Prediction: Millsap re-signs with Denver

Serge Ibaka

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Has Serge Ibaka become one of the most underrated players in the NBA?

The two-time block champion has become consistently good for close to 15 points and eight rebounds per game as a member of the Toronto Raptors. He is also shooting nearly 52 percent from the floor, including close to 40 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts per game.

No, Ibaka is not the same shot-blocker he was during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he is still a deterrent at the rim and has consistently improved the ability to create his own shot on the offensive end of the floor.

The 30-year-old has been a natural fit in Toronto, and he might still have a couple peak years left. However, the Raptors might have to dig deep into the well to re-sign Fred VanVleet and could elect to let Ibaka walk depending on his financial ask.

There is a chance Pat Riley and the Miami Heat show some interest. Ibaka would be a terrific fit in South Beach as a stretch big who can draw defenders away from the paint and allow Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to exploit matchups. Not to mention, Meyers Leonard will be a free agent after this year.

It is likely to come down to money. If Ibaka demands upward of $25 million per year, there is a good chance the Heat opt for a cheaper big and preserve cap space for next summer, when Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent.

But if Ibaka wants to play for a contender and is open to a discount, both Toronto and Miami are in play.

Best fits: Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat

Prediction: Ibaka signs with Miami

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.