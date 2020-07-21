Report: Vikings' Wilf Family 'Serious Candidate' to Buy Timberwolves

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Wilf family may own two of the professional sports teams in Minnesota in the near future.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the family that owns the NFL's Minnesota Vikings is now a "serious candidate" to also purchase the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

This comes after Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic that the Raine Group approached him with suitors interested in purchasing the team. However, Taylor pointed out: "People have inquired who are interested, but they want to move the team. They are not a candidate. We've made that very clear."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett is among a group of investors that is also "exploring" a bid for the NBA team.

The Hall of Famer took to Twitter with a message as well:

Scott Soshnick of Sportico first reported Taylor, who purchased the Timberwolves in 1994 for approximately $88 million, is looking to sell for at least $1.2 billion. While Minnesota made the playoffs eight straight years from 1997 through 2004, it has been in the postseason just one time since.

The 2003-04 Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals with Garnett, who was the MVP that season, leading the way.

As for the Wilf family, Schefter reported it is "in a prime spot at this time to buy the team, though a decision on the sale might not be made until September, sources said."

Schefter provided some background on the family, noting Zygi Wilf is the Vikings' principal owner, Mark Wilf is the president and co-owner, and Leonard Wilf is co-owner and vice-chairman.

The family purchased the NFL team in 2005 for $600 million, although Schefter suggested the Vikings would currently be worth more than $3 billion. The Wilfs are also active in the Minnesota community and donated $5 million to COVID-19 relief and another $5 million to social justice causes.

The Vikings have six playoff appearances and two NFC Championship Game appearances since the Wilfs purchased them but have not made the Super Bowl in that time span.