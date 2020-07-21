Browns' David Njoku Expresses Love for City of Cleveland Amid Trade Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku celebrates after the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-19 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Despite wanting a trade from the Cleveland Browns, David Njoku clarified via Twitter on Tuesday that he appreciates the support from the city:

It comes after the tight end requested a trade earlier this month following a lost 2019 season.

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," agent Drew Rosenhaus said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Njoku has spent three seasons with the Browns after being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. Following a promising 2018 campaign, he caught just five passes across four games last year, missing much of the season because of a wrist injury.

Despite his wanting out, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the 24-year-old "remains a big part of the Browns' plans."

