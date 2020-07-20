Charles Barkley, Warriors' Draymond Green Discuss Relationship on 'The Arena'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There is apparently no beef between Draymond Green and Charles Barkley.

The pair of power forwards, who are now working together alongside Dwyane Wade and Cari Champion on TNT's The Arena, addressed their relationship Monday.

Green said a lot of people who watch basketball are unable to fully understand what is happening, which means they put additional weight on Barkley's words as he describes the action and his takeaways.

That, in turn, impacts players' careers if they are evaluated based on Barkley's opinions, although he made it clear he has not been affected.

"I've done too many great things in this league and won a lot to hear some of the stuff he be saying about me," Green said. "... It is what it is. He's got a job to do. I got a job to do."

Barkley said Green can be annoying when he is complaining to officials, adding, "You got to ask him, has he ever committed a foul," but said he likes the Michigan State product.

Despite their comments Monday, the two have a history of verbal jabs.

"He's not a friend of mine," Green told Mark Medina of USA Today when discussing Barkley. "He's not someone whose opinion matters to me. So there is not a need to hash anything out."

Medina delved into the history of comments between the two, noting Barkley said he would like to "punch him in the face" when talking about Green during the 2018 playoffs. While Barkley eventually apologized, Green challenged the Hall of Famer to "punch me in the face when you see me."

Barkley also suggested Green is like "the least-famous person in the boy band" while pointing to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant as the driving forces behind the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

Green said, "Barkley should stop before I go take his job, though, because I can do that well, too."

Barkley has the notable individual accolades as a Hall of Famer with a league MVP, 11 All-NBA selections and 11 All-Star nods. However, he has never won a championship, which is something three-time champion Green can use when it comes to bragging rights.

Green also has some individual accomplishments as a Defensive Player of the Year with two All-NBA selections, five All-Defensive selections and three All-Star nods.

For now, they have apparently settled their differences enough to work together on a new show.