NBA Announces 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests Among Players Since July 13 Results

The NBA announced Monday zero players have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last round of results were announced on July 13.

Officials have been conducting tests on 346 players.

A number of players have left the league's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, for various reasons over the past several days and will be subject to quarantine periods upon return. 

During the NBA's previous round of testing from July 7-13, two players tested positive for COVID-19 while still in quarantine. The league mandated the players leave the bubble and quarantine at home or in isolation housing before returning to the NBA campus. 

During in-market testing beginning July 1, 19 players tested positive.

Seeding games are scheduled to begin on July 30 with a doubleheader of Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Teams will play eight games to close out the regular season before the NBA moves to the playoffs. 

"What the league is working to pull off is just f---ing epic," an executive told ESPN's Malika Andrews. "I do feel really good about how things are going thus far."

While players such as Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and Pelicans star Zion Williamson have each left the bubble for respective family matters, both are expected to return to Orlando, adding another stress test on the league's health and safety protocols. 

Because both players were excused, they may be subject to shorter quarantine periods before rejoining their teams, provided they test negative.

