Pelicans' Zion Williamson Leaves NBA Campus for Family Medical Emergency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson walks onto the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has left the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida, to tend to a personal matter. 

The Pelicans announced Williamson had to attend to "an urgent family medical matter" and will rejoin the team at a later date:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

