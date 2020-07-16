Pelicans' Zion Williamson Leaves NBA Campus for Family Medical Emergency

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Leaves NBA Campus for Family Medical EmergencyJuly 16, 2020
Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has left the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida, to tend to a personal matter.
The Pelicans announced Williamson had to attend to "an urgent family medical matter" and will rejoin the team at a later date:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
