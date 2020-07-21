Lakers News: Frank Vogel Talks Kyle Kuzma, Starting Lineup for NBA Restart

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

As the top 22 NBA teams prepare for a season restart in Florida, each is encountering obstacles. The Los Angeles Lakers, who currently own a Western Conference-best 49-14 record, have encountered several.

For starters, the Lakers have battled for a home-court advantage that will not exist in the restart bubble. Like every other team, Los Angeles is about to partake in a very unusual brand of basketball. Unlike most squads, the Lakers own 49 wins that will bring zero momentum to the proverbial table.

Los Angele will also have to overcome a potentially huge lack of chemistry when play picks back up. Point guard Avery Bradley—who appeared in 49 games this season—has opted-out of the restart. Fellow point guard Rajon Rondo is out with after undergoing thumb surgery. According to ESPN, he'll be out for six-to-eight weeks.

While centerpieces LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain, the Lakers lineup set to take the court later this month is not the same one that owns the aforementioned 49 wins. The question remains, what will the new lineup look like?

According to veteran forward Jared Dudley, Kyle Kuzma is likely to play a large role.

"Our third guy is Kyle Kuzma," Dudley said, per The Athletic's Brian Kamenetzky. "...I think people have to realize it’s him being behind A.D., and ‘Bron being able to move to some four sometimes takes his full minutes. But anytime A.D. has missed a game, I guarantee if you look at those numbers, (Kuzma is) averaging over 20."

Kuzma has been productive in stretches this season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in roughly 25.5 minutes per game. However, he's rarely been the dominant third option behind James and Davis that Dudley alluded to.

According to head coach Frank Vogel, this could change after the restart. Vogel recently explained to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet that Kuzma is shaping up to be one of Los Angeles' most important players:

Vogel also explained that the Kuzma fans saw early in the season is not the same player Los Angeles will count on later this month.

Kuzma was dealing with a stress reaction when the season first started.

According to Vogel, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should also see a significant role in the restart:

Caldwell-Pope appeared in all 63 games for Los Angeles this season and started 20 of them. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in roughly 25.4 minutes per game.