LeBron James on 2020 NBA MVP Race: 'I've Shown What I'm Capable of Doing'

LeBron James likely won't win the 2020 NBA MVP Award, but he's proud of his and the Los Angeles Lakers' accomplishments this season.

When asked if he was disappointed the MVP race concluded early, James told reporters:

"I'm not disappointed because things happen. Control what you can control, and I can't control that. As far as the MVP race, I've shown what I'm capable of doing, not only individually but from a team perspective. ... There was a lot of conversation about, 'LeBron can do those things in the East, but if he ever came to the West, what can he do?' I heard all of that. To be able to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way that we were playing at that time and the way I was playing, that's definitely a good feeling."

Teams' final eight games in Orlando, Florida, to conclude the campaign will not count for regular-season awards. When the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March, James was beginning to encroach on Giannis Antetokounmpo's huge lead in the MVP race. Antetokounmpo will likely win the MVP in a walk, based on the 65 or so regular-season games teams played before the season was halted.

           

