Russell Westbrook, NBPA Reportedly Partner to Create Social Justice Shirts

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2020

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a dunk, next to Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

NBA players will get a chance to display additional social justice messages through shirts created by Russell Westbrook's clothing line, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Westbrook partnered with the NBPA to create several noteworthy messages, via Charania:

The NBA is allowing players to display social justice messages on the back of their jerseys during the restarted season in Orlando, although they have to choose from an agreed-upon list.

Some players complained about the limited options available, including Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott.

"That was terrible. It was a bad list, bad choice, they didn't give players a chance to voice their opinion," Scott said, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.

LeBron James, who has often used his platform to discuss social justice initiatives, decided against wearing a message on his jersey.

"It's just something that didn't really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal," the Los Angeles Lakers star said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Per McMenamin, over 280 players had picked a social justice message to display on their jerseys.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The new shirts provide more options for players to make a statement through their clothing, especially regarding police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

They will be available through the "Honor the Gift" clothing line, which was created by Westbrook in 2018.

Related

    Rockets' Russell Westbrook in 'Pretty Good Shape' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets' Russell Westbrook in 'Pretty Good Shape' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Robert Covington Says Rockets Are Communicating Better on Defense

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Robert Covington Says Rockets Are Communicating Better on Defense

    Ben DuBose
    via Rockets Wire

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pelicans ✍️

    Josh Hart thinks NOLA would've been a '4 or 5 seed' if Zion played all year...now they have a chance to prove it 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pelicans ✍️

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark-Horse Destinations for Free Agents

    Where the most interesting names could land in 2020

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dark-Horse Destinations for Free Agents

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report