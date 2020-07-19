Quick Takes on Shayna Baszler's WWE Raw Return, Kenny Omega, Brock Lesnar, MoreJuly 19, 2020
Quick Takes on Shayna Baszler's WWE Raw Return, Kenny Omega, Brock Lesnar, More
Even with all eyes on Extreme Rules this weekend, the biggest highlights in the last week for WWE and AEW surprisingly had nothing to do with the pending pay-per-view.
That was evident during Monday's go-home edition of Raw, which was designed to get viewers more excited for the event than they were previously. Whether it was successful in doing that is debatable, but one thing that the show did do exceptionally well was putting the focus back where it belongs: on the talented women's division.
After being sidelined for several months, both Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair resurfaced on Raw this week in dominant fashion. Dominik Dijakovic, following his latest loss to Keith Lee on Wednesday's NXT, could soon be joining them on the red brand and should also be in line for a significant push, if recent rumors are to be believed.
Over in AEW, Kenny Omega made headlines this week after subtly teasing a heel turn by inexplicably attacking Marko Stunt. Whether it will eventually lead to him resurrecting his "Cleaner" persona is unknown, but more signs that something evil is brewing within him could make for compelling TV in the meantime.
Additionally, Darby Allin is back and has a bone to pick with Brian Cage, who put him out of action at May's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Today's installment of Quick Takes will delve into why Cage vs. Allin is the perfect program, Brock Lesnar's status for SummerSlam, good news for Raw's women's division, and more.
Raw Returns of Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair Were Long Overdue
Raw's women's division was hit hard when Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy in May and Charlotte Flair was removed from TV in June. Both women were cornerstones of the show for over a year and their absences have been felt.
However, WWE had the chance to turn a negative into a positive by featuring fresh faces in the Raw Women's Championship picture. Asuka vs. Sasha Banks has been a fun feud thus far, but it doesn't speak too well to the state of the Raw women's division that a SmackDown Superstar is currently contending for a Raw title.
Thankfully, Shayna Baszler and Belair Bianca Belair returning on Monday night was a sign that WWE realized they were being underutilized and there was no reason for them to not be regulars on Raw every week.
Belair successfully teamed with Ruby Riott against The IIconics while Baszler cut a promo putting the entire Raw's women's locker room on notice. After the tremendous both of them had in NXT, it was bizarre that they weren't being already being used on Raw in a more meaningful manner, so their Raw returns were a small step in the right direction for the division.
Now, WWE must ensure that neither of them fall by the wayside as quickly as they did earlier this year. If they can continue building momentum, a Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka may not be a ways off.
Darby Allin Is a Logical Next Rival for Brian Cage
Darby Allin's aspirations of becoming the number one contender to the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing this year were shattered by the debuting Brian Cage, who brutally assaulted Allin before claiming the contract for himself.
Allin has been out of action ever since, and in his absence, Cage has been an unstoppable force in his pursuit of the AEW World Championship. It would have been too soon for him to win it on Wednesday night, so AEW was wise to protect him in defeat when he fell short against Jon Moxley.
Coming off a high-profile loss, Cage needs to maintain momentum and a program with Allin would allow him to do just that.
The AEW upstart made his anticipated return at Fight for the Fallen moments removed from Cage's loss to Moxley and laid out Cage with his signature skateboard. Allin has been on of the company's most popular babyfaces for months now and thrives at being an underdog.
While Allin could use a credible victory or two of his own, getting beaten by Cage won't harm him in the slightest. Cage needs a notable name to feud with following his failure to capturing the championship and the matches he could have with Allin would be excellent.
In case fans forgot, Taz is still seething at Allin because of how Allin previously turned down his managerial services, so the bad blood there dates back months and gives this feud more meaning. An Allin vs. Cage rivalry benefits both men and should pave the way for someone else (such as MJF) to enter the AEW World Championship picture now that Cage has shifted his focus toward Allin.
WWE Leaving Brock Lesnar out of SummerSlam Plans Is for the Best
As discussed last week, WWE should still be doing everything imaginable to try to make SummerSlam in August feel as special as it normally does despite current circumstances preventing fans from being welcomed into the building.
One of the topics mentioned was how the marquee matches typically associated with SummerSlam are a significant part of the pay-per-view's appeal for fans. Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc), one of the biggest box office draws in recent SummerSlam history, Brock Lesnar, isn't currently scheduled to compete at this year's installment.
If there isn't a match that makes sense for him to have on the show, then it's best to keep him off all together.
The idea is that there's no purpose in bringing Lesnar in if there aren't going to be any fans. While that is true to an extent, it would be pointless for him to be in action at SummerSlam even if there was an audience in attendance assuming that the landscape wouldn't be much different than it is right now.
A rematch with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship is a possibility, but unless Lesnar is losing again (which is unlikely), there is no worth in revisiting that rivalry so soon. Bobby Lashley is another strong candidate to face Lesnar, but he isn't ready for that spot just yet.
It's actually been a breath of fresh air to not have Lesnar on WWE TV with a world title in his possession. The longer he's away for, the more of an impact his inevitable return will have.
All Signs Point to a Main Roster Call-Up for Dominik Dijakovic
In addition to all the rumors that were swirling a few months ago regarding a main roster call-up for Dominik Dijakovic, it couldn't have been any clearer this week on NXT that he is in the process of being written off the black-and-gold brand.
First, he confronted longtime rival Keith Lee and challenged him for the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship. Following his loss, he was ambushed backstage by Karrion Kross.
Dijakovic and Kross will go one-on-one next week in what just might prove to be Dijakovic's swan song from NXT.
The former Ring of Honor Top Prospect Tournament winner has been under contract to the company since September 2017. He didn't debut formally on NXT TV until late 2018, and although he has yet to hold gold, it feels like he's done all that he can in NXT.
With his size and skill-set in the ring, it's hard to believe that he wouldn't do well wherever he winds up, whether it be Raw or SmackDown. Then again, the track record of former NXT stars finding success on the main roster isn't the greatest, so it's important for there to be a plan in place for him should he be promoted in the near future.
Dijakovic would be an excellent asset to the midcard scene on either Raw or SmackDown at the moment. Seeing as how he's teased targeting the United States Championship in the past, that would be as good of a way as any for him to be introduced on the grand stage.
Those completely unfamiliar with what Dijakovic brings to the table should look no further than his stellar series of matches with Keith Lee as well as his battles with Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole and Luke Harper.
Kenny Omega's Eventual Heel Turn Is Next Step in Reclaiming Main Event Status
The Cleaner could be back and Kenny Omega will be infinitely better off if so.
Many assumed that Omega would be the first star AEW would build around with how his reputation preceded him over in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Unfortunately, he hasn't exactly felt like a top star in the year he's been with the company due to being slotted in the tag team ranks alongside Adam Page.
Their alliance has resulted in some amazing matches this year, but it's high time he branch back out on his own and be the main event player the audience knows he is. His attack on Marko Stunt following The Elite's win over Jurassic Express on Wednesday's Fight for the Fallen show was the first step in the process of turning him heel at long last.
For a while, it seemed Page would be positioned as the bad guy in their inevitable feud, but the roles may end up being reversed as they should be. Regardless of who comes out of it the winner, Omega is needed as a top heel on the roster in order to serve as a foil for the likes of Jon Moxley, Cody, Darby Allin and others.
Omega's matches are usually outstanding, but his character work has been lacking for some time now. Him betraying The Elite would make him much more interesting and force the former IWGP Heavyweight champion to go back to what worked so well for him pre-AEW.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.