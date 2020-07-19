Quick Takes on Shayna Baszler's WWE Raw Return, Kenny Omega, Brock Lesnar, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Even with all eyes on Extreme Rules this weekend, the biggest highlights in the last week for WWE and AEW surprisingly had nothing to do with the pending pay-per-view.

That was evident during Monday's go-home edition of Raw, which was designed to get viewers more excited for the event than they were previously. Whether it was successful in doing that is debatable, but one thing that the show did do exceptionally well was putting the focus back where it belongs: on the talented women's division.

After being sidelined for several months, both Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair resurfaced on Raw this week in dominant fashion. Dominik Dijakovic, following his latest loss to Keith Lee on Wednesday's NXT, could soon be joining them on the red brand and should also be in line for a significant push, if recent rumors are to be believed.

Over in AEW, Kenny Omega made headlines this week after subtly teasing a heel turn by inexplicably attacking Marko Stunt. Whether it will eventually lead to him resurrecting his "Cleaner" persona is unknown, but more signs that something evil is brewing within him could make for compelling TV in the meantime.

Additionally, Darby Allin is back and has a bone to pick with Brian Cage, who put him out of action at May's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Today's installment of Quick Takes will delve into why Cage vs. Allin is the perfect program, Brock Lesnar's status for SummerSlam, good news for Raw's women's division, and more.