WWE Rumors: NXT's Dominik Dijakovic to Be Called Up to Raw in 'Near Future'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is preparing to move NXT star Dominik Dijakovic from WWE NXT to Raw, according to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc's Robert Gunier).

Matt Riddle is fresh off making a similar jump to SmackDown. Riddle lost to Timothy Thatcher in NXT's main event on Wednesday. Two days later, Kurt Angle announced he was joining WWE's blue brand.

Although he has so far failed to capture gold in NXT, Dijakovic has made a name for himself with WWE's developmental brand. His best moment may have come in a losing effort, as his match with Keith Lee to open NXT TakeOver: Portland in February was a great showcase of his technical ability and physical style.

The obvious concern is that what should be a promotion ends up stunting Dijakovic's progress. Granted, he was spinning his wheels a bit at Full Sail University, but he might get lost in the shuffle even more on Raw.

Aleister Black is a former NXT champion, yet he has spent a not insignificant amount of his time on Raw and SmackDown delivering promos from an empty room backstage.

It's unclear when Dijakovic will be on the roster of WWE's flagship show, with Meltzer reporting his arrival will come "some time in the near future."

