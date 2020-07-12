Quick Takes on Doomed Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio Match, WWE SummerSlam, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules right around the corner and the card nearly complete, there should be more excitement among fans than there currently is. Unfortunately, recent match announcements have tempered expectations for the event, specifically the "Eye for an Eye" encounter between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins.

A storyline that started out with such promise has already been reduced to complete ridiculousness. WWE has since confirmed that the only way for Rollins and Mysterio to win their upcoming outing is for one of them to gouge the other's eye out—a silly stipulation to be sure.

One good thing to come out of Monday's Raw was the reveal of the new United States Championship belt, courtesy of one MVP. Whether the updated look of the star-spangled prize will lead to it meaning more remains to be seen, but it is a refreshing change of pace, if nothing else.

In regards to the status of SummerSlam, Twitter account @WrestleVotes—which has broken some fairly reliable insider WWE news in the past—hinted at the Performance Center hosting the pay-per-view despite there being hope internally that the company would be able to welcome fans back into the building by mid-August.

However, that doesn't mean they can't make the show special in a different way, similar to April's two-night WrestleMania 36 extravaganza.

How WWE can possibly go about doing that will be discussed in this week's edition of Quick Takes along with early speculation for who could be Nyla Rose's new manager in AEW, Mercedes Martinez's dominant NXT re-debut, and more.