Pelicans' Alvin Gentry Will Be 'Very Disappointed' If Brandon Ingram Isn't MIP

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is a top candidate for Most Improved Player of the Year, and his head coach, Alvin Gentry, backed the ex-Duke star in an interview with reporters on Saturday.

"I'll be very disappointed if he's not the Most Improved Player, because he took a tremendous jump this year, in making the All-Star team and just overall, being that guy we could count on at the end of the game," Gentry said, per Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer.

Teammate JJ Redick also offered his take on Ingram as well as point guard Lonzo Ball.

"Both of those guys have taken steps forward," Redick said. "The scary thing is they probably haven't reached their ceiling yet. They are such young players and have such physical gifts that they are still learning how to use them."

Ingram, a first-time All-Star in 2020, joined the Pels last offseason amid a blockbuster deal that sent big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6'7" forward has averaged a team-leading 24.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting along with 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

