Alabama Reportedly Could Open Season vs. BYU If Non-SEC Games Are Scheduled

Alabama was scheduled to face USC in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, but the Pac-12 decided to limit fall sports programs to in-conference games only amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, the Crimson Tide's Week 1 opponent may be BYU, who was scheduled to face Utah.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com provided the report Saturday and said that there is a "strong possibility" an Alabama vs. BYU matchup would occur.

However, the SEC has yet to decide the status of fall sports' 2020 schedules, per Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve, and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on July 13.

"In the coming weeks, we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisers. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."

As Cooper noted, all 14 SEC athletic directors discussed "possible scheduling options" at the July 13 meeting, which Sankey said was "productive."

In addition to the Pac-12, the Big Ten has decided to move to a conference-only fall sports schedule. Other schools and conferences have postponed their fall sports seasons until 2021, including the Ivy League and Patriot League.

