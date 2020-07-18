Yankees' Clint Frazier Says He Was Criticized for Wearing Mask Amid Pandemic

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier said Friday he has received backlash for his decision to wear a mask while playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN, Frazier said: "I got a lot of positive feedback. I got a lot of negative feedback, as well, just from wearing the mask. A lot of people have their own opinions. I got called a sheep by some people, but it's all good."

Frazier added that he isn't letting the criticism get to him and suggested that he plans to continue wearing the mask:

"With the situation that we're in, with how fragile this this virus is for some people, I'm not really too worried about the negative feedback because moving forward, I think it's the right thing to protect myself, others around me and everyone else that everyone goes home to. It has affected us, and we want to win the World Series. The way to do that is to be healthy."

His comments come as COVID-19 numbers are spiking in various areas across the country.

The Yankees and MLB's other 29 teams have been playing intrasquad games during spring training 2.0 over the past couple of weeks in preparation for the start of the 2020 season next week.

While the season was originally scheduled to start in late March, it was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, each team will play only 60 regular-season games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Like Frazier, some players have opted to wear masks during games. There is no rule in place regarding whether players have to do so, meaning it will be their choice once the season begins.

Frazier has gone back and forth between the Yankees and Triple-A in recent years, but he seemingly has a better chance than ever to make the roster and stick this year since teams will be permitted to carry as many as 30 players for the first two weeks of the season.

The 25-year-old Frazier was productive last season when given the opportunity to play, as he hit .267 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 69 games.

Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks are coming off injuries that would have forced them to miss a significant amount of time had the 2020 season started when it was supposed to, so Frazier may be in line for ample playing time.

The Yankees are scheduled to take part in the first game of the 2020 regular season, as they will face the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.