Khabib Will Fight Justin Gaethje This Year, Manager Ali Abdelaziz Says

John Locher/Associated Press

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager for UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, said his clients will fight each other before the end of 2020.

Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday that Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, isn't planning to retire despite speculation since his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who also served as his trainer, died in early July from coronavirus complications.

"We have a blockbuster main event. [Khabib] versus Justin Gaethje. Two of the best lightweights in the world today in the recent era," Abdelaziz said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.