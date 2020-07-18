Khabib Will Fight Justin Gaethje This Year, Manager Ali Abdelaziz Says

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Khabib Nurmagomedov poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight in Las Vegas. Nevada fight regulators postponed until next month hearings on suspensions against UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for a brawl after their October match in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager for UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, said his clients will fight each other before the end of 2020.

Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday that Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, isn't planning to retire despite speculation since his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who also served as his trainer, died in early July from coronavirus complications.

"We have a blockbuster main event. [Khabib] versus Justin Gaethje. Two of the best lightweights in the world today in the recent era," Abdelaziz said.

                 

