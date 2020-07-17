Jadeveon Clowney, Titans 'May or May Not' Have Talked Contract, GM Robinson Says

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned with training camps looming, but that's not because of a lack of interest, as the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and more have been linked to the three-time Pro Bowler.

As far as the Titans go, general manager Jon Robinson declined to definitively say whether he's spoken with Clowney about joining the team.

"We may or may not have had conversations," Robinson told NFL Live on Thursday (h/t Riley Gates of 247Sports). "I'll leave it at that."

Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have spoke candidly about Clowney in the past, with the GM telling Titans writer Paul Kuharsky (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra) about his desire to see the defensive end in person before potentially signing him to a lucrative contract.

"What I've seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag. Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good," he said.

He also explained how Clowney would hypothetically fit into the Titans defense:

"You've got (Harold) Landry, you've got (Vic) Beasley, you've got Clowney—hypothetically, to your point— you've got Jeffery Simmons, you've got DaQuan (Jones), who's got some power rush, you've got (Kamalei) Correa who goes 100 miles an hour, you've got a lot of different pieces that you can move around.

"And you've got athleticism with Landry, with Beasley, with Correa, you can drop those guys into coverage and send David Long, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown or whoever it might be. It just gives you a lot of chess pieces in that game."

As for Vrabel, the Titans head coach spoke highly of Clowney on The Hellipod podcast last month (h/t David Boclair of AllTitans).

"Jon [Robinson] and I are trying to do everything we can to improve our team and a player of his caliber would certainly—probably—do that.

"So, we'll continue to talk. I have a lot of faith in Jon and I appreciate his willingness to allow me to have input into the roster and have some of these discussions with him."

Clowney had 31 tackles, three sacks and 13 quarterback hits for the Seahawks last season. He also scored two defensive touchdowns, one off an interception and another on a recovered fumble.

The 27-year-old's sack numbers aren't eye-popping, but he's fared well against the run throughout his career, as Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus wrote: "Clowney has the 11th-best overall grade among all edge defenders since 2017, including the third-best mark against the run (91.3), but his pass-rush grade of 83.9 ranks just 25th among that same group."

Clowney is entering his seventh NFL season after five campaigns with the Houston Texans and one with the Seahawks, who acquired him via trade last September.