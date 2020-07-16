NCAA's Mark Emmert: Need 'Better Handle' on Pandemic to Have Fall College Sports

Matt York/Associated Press

NCAA president Mark Emmert stated in no uncertain terms Thursday that college sports are in danger this fall because of the continued spread of COVID-19.

College athletics' top official pointed to recent trends in the number of cases nationally in sounding the alarm on fall sports.

"Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction," Emmert said per ESPN's Heather Dinich. "If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.