NCAA's Mark Emmert: Need 'Better Handle' on Pandemic to Have Fall College Sports

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 16, 2020

NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

NCAA president Mark Emmert stated in no uncertain terms Thursday that college sports are in danger this fall because of the continued spread of COVID-19. 

College athletics' top official pointed to recent trends in the number of cases nationally in sounding the alarm on fall sports.

"Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction," Emmert said per ESPN's Heather Dinich. "If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    CFB’s Biggest QB Battles 👊

    @KerranceJames highlights the QB battles that will have the biggest impact on the upcoming CFB season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB’s Biggest QB Battles 👊

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA Issues New Set of Return-to-Sport Guidelines

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA Issues New Set of Return-to-Sport Guidelines

    NCAA.org - The Official Site of the NCAA
    via NCAA.org - The Official Site of the NCAA

    Report: Miami Cancels Workouts Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Miami Cancels Workouts Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

    InsideTheU
    via InsideTheU

    Video: Watch 'Last Chance U' Season 5 Trailer

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Video: Watch 'Last Chance U' Season 5 Trailer

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report