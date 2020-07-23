Superstars Ready to Be Pushed on the Road to WWE SummerSlam 2020

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is done, thankfully, which means we can forget about it and WWE can move on to building hype for SummerSlam 2020.

The Biggest Party of the Summer may not feel as special this year without a raucous crowd, but it should still be prioritized as a major event. The last thing the WWE Universe needs is another throwaway gimmick show with a lack of direction.

In order to reach a point where SummerSlam feels like a legitimate special event, there needs to be advanced planning. WWE must determine which Superstars will be the focal points for the August 23 card and then schedule the forthcoming month to push them as much as possible.

Which Superstars are poised for their time in the spotlight? Let's take a look at some who are ready to be pushed on the road to SummerSlam.