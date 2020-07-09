Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kairi Sane, Randy Orton and More

1 of 4

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT revealed that, despite a report to the contrary by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kairi Sane leaving WWE is not a lock at this point in time.

"Sources tell talkSPORT that Sane leaving WWE is far from set in stone," he stated.

"It’s true that she is considering returning home to Japan to be with her husband, possibly wrestling another year or so in her homeland before retiring. But WWE are intent on taking care of Sane. They are set to offer her better money than she could get anywhere else in an attempt to keep her involved with the company, and it’s believed she could be swayed," McCarthy continued.

Meltzer had reported Sane was on her way out of the company and would be returning to Japan imminently.

While there is still some confusion as to whether Sane would remain in the United States or return to Japan, where she would act as an ambassador for WWE, remains to be seen. With that said, The Pirate Princess did return to Raw Monday night for a hell of a match with Sasha Banks, proving that her skills between the ropes, nor her desire to have a great match, have waned.

One can only hope WWE officials can get Sane to stick around because she is one performer who appears to have just begun to scratch the surface as far as what she can accomplish on the main roster. Perhaps she must step out of the shadow of Asuka and make her own star.

Maybe a showdown with her Kabuki Warriors teammate is a necessity for her to realize her fullest potential.

Whatever the case may be, everyone in WWE and its fans benefit from Sane hanging around and delivering between the ropes, as she did Monday against The Blueprint.