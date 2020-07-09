Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kairi Sane, Randy Orton and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kairi Sane, Randy Orton and MoreJuly 9, 2020
The summer months have brought uncertainty to WWE regarding some of its most gifted in-ring performers.
Is Kairi Sane, once the Female and Overall Wrestler of the Year in NXT, about to wave goodbye to the company and head back to Japan to finish out her career?
It is a question that headlines this week's collection of rumors and innuendo, but hardly the only one.
What about Rey Mysterio's contractual status?
Surely, WWE has him under a deal for the foreseeable future, especially as he prepares for a high-profile match with Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.
Maybe not, it appears.
Dive deeper into those two topics, as well as Randy Orton's SummerSlam plans and CM Punk's negotiations with AEW in this look at the week in backstage rumors.
What Really Is Kairi Sane's Status with WWE?
Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT revealed that, despite a report to the contrary by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kairi Sane leaving WWE is not a lock at this point in time.
"Sources tell talkSPORT that Sane leaving WWE is far from set in stone," he stated.
"It’s true that she is considering returning home to Japan to be with her husband, possibly wrestling another year or so in her homeland before retiring. But WWE are intent on taking care of Sane. They are set to offer her better money than she could get anywhere else in an attempt to keep her involved with the company, and it’s believed she could be swayed," McCarthy continued.
Meltzer had reported Sane was on her way out of the company and would be returning to Japan imminently.
While there is still some confusion as to whether Sane would remain in the United States or return to Japan, where she would act as an ambassador for WWE, remains to be seen. With that said, The Pirate Princess did return to Raw Monday night for a hell of a match with Sasha Banks, proving that her skills between the ropes, nor her desire to have a great match, have waned.
One can only hope WWE officials can get Sane to stick around because she is one performer who appears to have just begun to scratch the surface as far as what she can accomplish on the main roster. Perhaps she must step out of the shadow of Asuka and make her own star.
Maybe a showdown with her Kabuki Warriors teammate is a necessity for her to realize her fullest potential.
Whatever the case may be, everyone in WWE and its fans benefit from Sane hanging around and delivering between the ropes, as she did Monday against The Blueprint.
Randy Orton to Challenge Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam?
WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor reported that, while Randy Orton has recently pitched working with NXT's Adam Cole and Tomasso Ciampa, The Viper is likely to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.
The reason being the lack of quality, main event-level heels on Raw.
This really should not be of any surprise to the WWE faithful. It is a pattern the company has fallen into time and time again. It fails to create new stars or pulls the rug out from underneath them before they can ever really establish themselves, then has to revert back to the same old faces from the last 20 years because there is no one credible enough to compete in the top matches and feuds.
At this point in his career, after all that he has done for the company and to help it out during thing times, Orton should be able to work with a Ciampa or Cole if he so pleases. Instead, he appears to be en route to another championship rivalry that will almost certainly look like the other countless ones in which he has been involved in the past.
It does not help Raw, a retread of something fans have already seen more times than they care to relive. Nor does it appease a veteran like Orton who appears motivated and desperate for something fresh, new and exciting at this point in his career.
Update on Rey Mysterio's WWE Contract
Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rey Mysterio's expired months ago and that Vince McMahon denied a request for a raise. As a result, the Master of the 619 and future Hall of Famer has been working without a contract, all throughout his current run with Seth Rollins.
It is expected that Mysterio will re-sign with WWE, even though he has the opportunity to go anywhere he wants.
It makes sense that Rey would want to remain with WWE.
No one has as much footage of Mysterio and the ability to write his legacy as Vince McMahon's wrestling empire. That he still has yet to enjoy that one WrestleMania moment that defines so many of the greats. While the appeal of Mysterio vs. Kenny Omega or a rekindling of his rivalry with Cody in All Elite Wrestling may be great, the only place Mysterio can cross off the few remaining items on his sports-entertainment wishlist is WWE.
Plus, the mass marketing machine that company has could easily make his son Dominik a star from the get-go, something that has to be of great interest to Mysterio.
Report on CM Punk's Negotiations with AEW
