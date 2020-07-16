UFC's Tyron Woodley Wants to Fight Colby Covington in September or October

John Locher/Associated Press

Tyron Woodley is nearly ready to get back in the Octagon following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns on May 30.

The 38-year-old welterweight told ESPN's Ariel Helwani he's interested in a bout against Colby Covington, though he wants a fight this fall rather than a potential clash at UFC Fight Night on August 22. The comments come hours after Covington called out Woodley in an Instagram post on Wednesday for refusing to fight next month.

"My answer to whether I would fight Colby is eternally yes," Woodley told ESPN. "At 96 years old in a nursing home, it's yes! He said no six times and now creates a date that works for him? F--k out of here."

