UFC's Tyron Woodley Wants to Fight Colby Covington in September or October

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 16, 2020

Tyron Woodley speaks with the media during a news conference for UFC 209, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Woodley is scheduled to fight Stephen Thompson in a welterweight championship fight Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Tyron Woodley is nearly ready to get back in the Octagon following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns on May 30.

The 38-year-old welterweight told ESPN's Ariel Helwani he's interested in a bout against Colby Covington, though he wants a fight this fall rather than a potential clash at UFC Fight Night on August 22. The comments come hours after Covington called out Woodley in an Instagram post on Wednesday for refusing to fight next month. 

"My answer to whether I would fight Colby is eternally yes," Woodley told ESPN. "At 96 years old in a nursing home, it's yes! He said no six times and now creates a date that works for him? F--k out of here."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    New UFC Rankings 📝

    Our updated pound-for-pound list after UFC 251

    MMA logo
    MMA

    New UFC Rankings 📝

    Tom Taylor
    via Bleacher Report

    Usman Calls Out Georges St-Pierre 👀

    Who ya got in an Usman-GSP superfight?

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Usman Calls Out Georges St-Pierre 👀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Lazzez Calls Out 'That Idiot' Mike Perry After UFC Debut Win

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Lazzez Calls Out 'That Idiot' Mike Perry After UFC Debut Win

    Matt Erickson
    via MMA Junkie

    Calvin Kattar Beats Dan Ige 👊

    'The Boston Finisher' follows up KO win at UFC 249 with a UD win over Dan Ige at Fight Island

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Calvin Kattar Beats Dan Ige 👊

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report