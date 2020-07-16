Harrison Smith, Tyrann Mathieu and Top Safeties in Madden NFL 21 Player Ratings

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Harrison Smith (95 OVR) and Tyrann Mathieu (93 OVR) lead the top-ranked safeties in Madden 21, EA Sports revealed Thursday.

Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler, has been the top-rated safety in Madden for three years running. The Minnesota Vikings star recorded 85 tackles and three interceptions in 2019; he has played both safety positions over the course of what could be a Hall of Fame career.

The final position group, wide receivers, is set to be revealed Friday. ESPN will broadcast a special that delves into the ratings process Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

At 95 OVR, Smith is the lowest-rated top player at his position among the names revealed so far. Each of the previous position groups had at least one 99 overall, with Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey and Aaron Donald and Stephon Gilmore joining the 99 Club.

Madden 21 will be released on current-gen systems Aug. 25.