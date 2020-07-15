Lakers' Dwight Howard Says He Was Reported to NBA Hotline for Not Wearing Mask

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA set up an anonymous hotline that could be used to report any players who weren't following the protocols put in place to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Walt Disney World Resort for the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said he was reported for not wearing a mask:

Howard's stay in Orlando, Florida, has gotten off to a rough start. He also was reportedly the only player to show up to hear a DJ that the NBA provided for the players over the weekend:

Poor Dwight. Though he—like all of us—really should be wearing a mask when required to do so.